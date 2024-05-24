Art and ecology pull in a fair crowd

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Glen Ridge High School Home and School Association, and the Glen Ridge Environmental Advisory Commission, sponsored its annual Glen Ridge Eco/Arts Fair this past Saturday, May 18, along Ridgewood Avenue.

The event was essentially in two sectors along Ridgewood Avenue, divided by Woodland Avenue.

Northward were the arts and craft-oriented vendors and southward were the plant sellers and the ecological-minded borough organizations.

On the dividing line, Woodland Avenue, community organizations were staked out.

The arts also extended into the high school where student work was exhibited. Stephanie Koskuba, a home and school member, was the event’s merchant coordinator. On the day of the fair, she said over 75 vendors attended.

“Many of them are ecology-focused,” she said, “and others are artists and craftspeople.”

She said all profits go to the middle and high school home and school associations to support student initiatives and scholarships for students continuing in arts and environmental studies. She believed the fair was in its 45th year.

“The arts fair started first and was joined by the ecological component in 2008,” she said.

Pointing to the Woodland Avenue enclave of tents, people and family dogs, she said the community groups invited included the library, historical society, the Glen Ridge Women’s and Kiwanis clubs and the Girl Scouts.

In the high school, she said, student art from all district schools, all grades, were displayed.

The arts and crafts vendors naturally raise more money than the ecological vendors, she said, figuring the fair made about $12,000.

The ecology section was coordinated by Amanda McCabe, the chairwoman of the advisory committee. Near Bloomfield Avenue, about a dozen electric vehicles were displayed by the NJ Electric Vehicle Association.