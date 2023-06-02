Bloomfield High School celebrates the work of its artists

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The work of art students at Bloomfield High School is on display in two third-floor galleries and the library under the banner of “BHS Related Arts Festival.” Two- and three-dimensional work is shown and much of it, according to sculpture teacher Michelle Piano, is college level.

In one gallery, three-dimensional work is exhibited. A vase by Fatima Villagram, a senior headed to William Paterson University to study studio art, is here.

Fatima made the vessel by rolling clay into thick cords and stacking them into the shape of a vase and then smoothing out the ribbed surface. Piano had told her students to give the vases a personal meaning, something to which they felt connected. Hardened in a kiln, Fatima, who said she has always been fascinated by Greek mythology, decorated her vase with a drawing of Persephone, the Greek mythical queen of the underworld. She said the work will become part of her college portfolio.

Another noteworthy vase was by Kasandra Mendez and is exhibited on a pedestal. One side of the work is decorated with lovers when they meet, the other side, when they part.

“The form of vases is timeless,” Piano said. “They’ve been influencing people forever.”

A paper mache mask of a rat, by Kasandra Mendez, would catch anyone’s eye.

“He’s a real street rat,” Piano said, “a gritty street rat with a nose ring and a piece missing from his ear. Kasandra took this to the next level.”

Another 3-D eye-catcher is made from wire. Students were instructed to wrap aluminum wire into a gesturing figure and it should have a prop and color used. Pamela Aguilar, to her credit, produced a skateboarder about to crash land.

There were also examples of ceramic vessels made with a Japanese firing method called raku. Piano said a Bloomfield artist named Peter Syak each year has a workshop with her students highlighting this process.

The gallery exhibiting the visual arts also had some exceptional work. One was by Joshua Rodriguez. It was a portrait of Frida Kahlo. He explained that it was called a typing portrait, made from type, much like pixels make up a digital image. Joshua said he will be attending Essex County College for design.

There was also artwork intended to be displayed permanently.

This is a mural titled, “Creative Overflow,” on the third floor. It is a collaborative effort by three artists: Lukas Wright, who will be attending the Massachusetts School of Art and Design, Boston, for animation; Gabriel Nazario-Quinones, who will be attending Rutgers University, New Brunswick, and has not decided on a major and Fatima Villagram.

The work is intended to be a tribute to art and historic touchstones are evident. Represented is the work of Keith Haring, Sandro Botticelli, Vincent Van Gogh, Katsushika Hokusai, Salvador Dali and Georgia O’Keefe. There are also references to Greek and Roman art, Impressionism, African masks, ancient Egypt, prehistoric art and color abstraction. The school mascot is also pictured.

The mural started as a sketch by Lucas and finishing it took the trio half the school year.

In the library, students from Piano’s advanced sculpture class had site-specific installations.

“I’ve been wanting to do this project for years,” Piano said. “This year there were enough students to do it.”

There were four installations each made using clear packaging tape. This was done by taping a student, limb by limb, cutting the tape forms off, stuffing them and connecting them together to make a body. One installation is titled Sitting Stress. It is by Layla Ligo and Fatima Villagram.

“The kids can really relate to this,” Piano said.

In addition to Piano, the BHS art teachers are Ana Monda, Nicole Finnerty, May Tejada, Robert Velez and Ray Abernethy.