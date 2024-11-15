Bloomfield honors its veterans

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Bloomfield observed Veterans Day on Monday with a parade from Town Hall to the war monument on Franklin Street.

Only perhaps two dozen chairs were arranged for the ceremony, but there was a fair number of veterans on hand, all standing. The weather was fine, sunny with occasional gusts of wind.

The emcee of the event was Michael Sceurman, the director of the recreation and cultural affairs department. He asked for the Color Guard to step forward and the national anthem to be played by the Bloomfield High School Marching Band. He acknowledged the veterans.

“Your service will never be overlooked and always appreciated,” he said.

Ted Gamble, the temporary mayor in probably his final public ceremony, then thanked the police and fire departments, and emergency medical responders, for keeping the town safe, and he gave a brief history of Veterans Day.

“Today is Nov. 11,” he said. “A day which holds historic significance.”

He said that World War I hostilities ended on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, 1918, with the signing of an armistice. Six months later the Treaty of Versailles, formally ending World War I, was signed. In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the cessation of fighting to be Armistice Day.

“In 1954, after World War II and the war in Korea, the 83rd Congress,” Gamble said, “at the urging of the Veterans service organizations, amended the Act of 1938 by striking out the word ‘Armistice’ and inserting in its place the word ‘Veterans.’ With the approval of this legislation on June 1, 1954, November 11th became a day to honor American Veterans of all wars.

“In 1968,” he continued, ‘the Uniform Holiday Bill was signed with the intention of making three-day weekends for Federal employees by celebrating four national holidays on Mondays: Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and Columbus Day.

“This was never widely accepted for Veterans Day and so Sept. 20, 1975, President Gerald R. Ford returned the annual observance of Veterans Day to its original date of Nov. 11, beginning in 1978. This action supported the desires of the overwhelming majority of state legislatures, all major veterans service organizations and the American people.”

In conclusion, Gamble said, “And so on this day we can reflect on and celebrate the service of all who have served this nation to protect our freedom and say thank you to all past, present and future veterans.”

Essex County Commissioner Carlos Pomares, in addition to thanking veterans, thanked the families of veterans and briefly noted how the physical rehabilitation of a cousin, grievously wounded in Afghanistan, deeply affected his family.

Carl Mercado, a retired Navy Petty Officer and a Bloomfield Fire Department captain, said that the war on terrorism has shown how unique the American way of life is. But one did not have to join the armed forces to protect freedom, he said.

“We can do that by volunteering in our community and speaking to your children about veterans,” he explained. “Let us walk toward tomorrow by honoring them.”

Sceurman, distinguishing between Veterans Day, which honors all veterans, and Memorial Day, which honors veterans killed, announced the playing of Taps. The solemn tune was performed by Ella Jacoby, a member of the marching band and a BHS senior.

Sceurman closed by announcing the third annual Veterans Resource Fair, to be held Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9 to 11 a.m., in the high school lobby.” Veterans then departed for lunch, provided freely, at The Town Pub, a Bloomfield tradition.