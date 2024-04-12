Eyes turn skyward for partial eclipse

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

People congregated at the Bloomfield Public Library on Monday afternoon, April 8, to view the solar eclipse. The library had purchased 100 pairs of solar eyewear and a line for them stretched from the front door to the street.

The eclipse would peak at about 90 percent around 3:25 and the first person on line said she had been waiting since 11 a.m. Some people grumbled that there would not be enough eyeglasses to go around, but library staff members reminded the early birds to share them and things worked out fine.

There may have been upwards to 300 people in the library courtyard as dismissed Bloomfield High School students stopped to gaze. Some came prepared. The high school had its own stash of eyewear. And for those who liked commentary with their viewing, the library had two locations with live streaming.