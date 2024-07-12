Foley Field hosts July 4th celebration

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Bloomfield celebrated Independence Day at Foley Field on Thursday, July 4, and it was scorchingly hot, one in a string of blisters the past week.

Gates opened at 5:30 p.m. when the crowd was predominantly young people until evening when older residents showed. Opening ceremonies, at 7:30 p.m., were by Mayor Ted Gamble who thanked various departments for the event.

The township always seems to throw a good party under the guidance of its parks, recreation and cultural affairs department and Mike Sceurman, the director, was the evening’s emcee.

Live music was performed by the American Soul Band and there was an exhibition of ladies over the age of 40 — an Essex County club — performing double-Dutch rope and hula-hoop jumping in the north end zone.

Always a highlight on this most civic day, the annual service and outstanding citizenship awards were presented.

The service award was given to Steve Pekar, a life-long Bloomfield resident, for his service to the Bloomfield Little League. A member of the league’s advisory board, Sceurman noted that Pekar was instrumental in the growth of the league, its beneficial association with Glen Ridge Little League and for advocating the intermediate use of playing diamonds somewhere between the size of customary Little League dimensions and the next step up — professional dimensions.

This gave players, who might otherwise leave the program because of the distance increases, time to adjust and physically grow themselves while continuing to play baseball.

Pekar thanked his family for putting up with his crazy hours and Sceurman. They are both former Bloomfield Little Leaguers.

The outstanding citizen award went to Richard Moseson. A professional journalist, Moseson has been active in the Watsessing area, volunteering for home and school activities and the Watsessing Park Conservancy and the Bloomfield Environmental Commission.

In prepared remarks, he said everything, for which he is being recognized, was done in the spirit of giving back. And the “We the people” of our Constitution does not mean just pay taxes and complain on social media.

“If you have an interest in making our great town even better, there are committees, boards and commissions that regularly need volunteers,” he said.

The national anthem was sung by Skylar Canabal, Bloomfield High School class of ‘24. Township council members Nick Joanow, Sarah Cruz and Rich Rockwell also participated. At 9:20 p.m., a firework display said good night.