Glen Ridge Celebrates First Diwali Diya Lighting

Glen Ridge hosted its inaugural Diwali Diya lighting celebration on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the steps of Borough Hall.

The event transformed Borough Hall into a vibrant festival of lights, celebrating the cultural richness of Diwali.

The growing South Asian community has enhanced the town’s diversity, and this year, the Glen Ridge Board of Education officially added Diwali as a school holiday. Betsy Ginsberg, the Board president, joined the mayor for the Diya lighting, underscoring the town’s commitment to inclusivity.

“Diwali is more than just a festival; occasions like these strengthen the bonds of unity and friendship among different cultures and traditions, making Glen Ridge a special place to live,” Mayor Debbie Mans said.

Among those present was Sushma Jain, a 50-year resident, who enjoyed reconnecting with friends. Dr. Sujana Chandrashekar, a 30-year resident, shared her joy in having raised her four children in this community and her excitement for a new generation to celebrate Diwali as a community.

Families of all ages attended, from a 4-month-old to community members in their 90s. The festivities included music, dance, and a shared sense of belonging.

Neha Shah, who moved to Glen Ridge just three years ago, shared her reflections on the event.

“For those of us who have grown up in the U.S., particularly in towns that did not welcome this level of acceptance, it was a great feeling,” Shah said.

A highlight of the evening was a captivating Kathak performance by Sankrita Kapoor, an eighth grader from Montclair, showcasing the beauty of this classical Indian dance. Puneeta Kalra, a long-time resident and dance enthusiast, organized a lively dance show with friends from nearby towns, adding even more energy to the celebration.

Special thanks were given to Kavita Kumar and Nina Kundra Shah for their efforts in making the event a reality in just days, underscoring the success of their dedication to fostering community connections. This celebration marked a significant cultural milestone and set the stage for more communal events in the future.