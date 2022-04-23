Glen Ridge children have eggs-traordinary time at egg hunt

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — A flock of children, from pre-K through third grade, swarmed the playground and hockey areas of Carteret Park on Saturday, April 16, for the annual Easter egg hunt. The reward was at least a few of the 500 colorful, plastic eggs hidden in plain sight and containing a small prize. Glen Ridge Recreation Director James Cowan said the hunt has been held for as long as he has been director, 21 years, and he was sure it was held for another 20 years before that. He told the children and parents that it was OK to collect the eggs in a basket.

“But this is not an event to see how many eggs you can get,” he said. “And help out the younger kids.”

Parents were instructed that pre-K to kindergarten children should hunt in the playground area, and first-, second- and third-graders should look around the hockey rink. There was a quick countdown.

“Everybody hunting,” Cowan ordered.

With the egg rush on, he told The Glen Ridge Paper that Freeman Tennis Courts were opening for the season on Monday, April 18, and that day camp was starting the first Monday after high school graduation. The recreation department will have 75 to 100 summertime employees.

Photos by Daniel Jackovino