Kids enjoy big trucks on recycling day

The Bloomfield Department of Public Works and Park Maintenance held its annual Big Truck Day and Electronic Recycling, on Saturday, Sept. 14, in the parking lot of Universal Technical Institute, on Broad Street.

It was an opportunity for residents to jettison E-wastes, including computers, TVs, VCRs and the like.

For parents, there were also heavy-duty vehicles for their kids to clamber aboard while they made the acquaintance of parents with children in the same age category as theirs. “Big Truck Day, combined with electronic recycling, is a wonderful amenity for the township,” Councilman Nick Joanow said at the site.

“Families can see a variety of vehicles for general maintenance and for keeping our community safe. It’s a wonderful collaboration between the DPW, our first-responders at the police and fire departments, and recycling, to provide residents with the opportunity to not only see the equipment, but also the people who staff these departments.”

The health department had a table providing information and small give-aways while at the public library table, kids signed up for their first library card.