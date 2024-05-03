Local artist releases song and video

“Trauma” is a melancholy song about fear, stemming from a dark childhood experience. It’s a true story about Carl Brister’s first-hand experience of sexual abuse as a child.

“I processed it over time,” Brister said. “When I wrote the song, I came to understand that often traumatic situations relegate us to stay in dark and hidden places. The pain we experience, we allow it to keep us from shining as brightly as we are meant to shine. The words, for me, helped me to remind myself not to give that traumatic experience any more power than it deserves. Use my voice as I can and be as great as I was meant to be. I want to encourage others.”

What helped the West Orange resident heal was his music, his faith, Christ, and having supportive family and friends.

The song “Trauma” is also a short video, directed by Andrew CrazyOne Griffith. It was selected for the new “African American Short Films” season and premiered on April 19, syndicated on networks nationwide. The video is available on all streaming platforms and will be included on Brister’s forthcoming album, “The Journey to L.O.V.E.”

Brister’s song “Let’s Wait Awhile,” a reimagined tune originally done by Janet Jackson, received a first-ballot Grammy nomination in March. Brister is a huge Janet Jackson fan, and the song was interesting to him.

“The original song was the point of view of the young girl—Janet at 19,” he expressed. “She called the shots, which she should have. But we never heard from the guy. I wanted to write it from the guy’s point of view, as a mature adult. When we date and make these decisions as a couple, as both parties waiting for intimacy and how that would go. I think it’s important, whether you’re a teenager or an adult, you do get to make the choice, when the time is right for you. It’s okay if you want to wait, whether you’re male or female.”

Music was a staple in Brister’s life since he was about 5 years old. His dad was in a soul/funk band called Sagittarian Fire. He was also a hip hop DJ.

“Between the band and him being a DJ, I heard all kinds of music all around me,” said Brister. “I would, as a young kid, sneak down to the rehearsals and harmonize. I would play on my bongos and sing so loud. I would sub for drummers. I would learn to play keys and it would grow from there.”

However, Brister’s main instrument is his voice. His concentration at Seton Hall University was music and voice. He also graduated from the Institute of Audio Research in New York.

He is influenced by Stevie Wonder. “To me, he’s the ultimate artist and songwriter, singer and producer,” said Brister. “His philanthropy, his focus on using his music to make a difference had an impact.”

Bristol decided to also use music to make a difference when he and his neighbor shared their concerns about national events of racism and police violence towards people of color.

“My neighbor is white and I’m African American, but we have children the same age,” he said. “We were concerned about the world they grew up in. I had the idea to bring the community together with music.”

And so began the Love & Unity Festival, which started in 2016 as a one-day event. Now in it’s ninth year, it’s grown to a full week of events, expanding to Love & Unity Week. The festival includes visual arts, spoken word, poetry, comedy, and dance. This year it kicks off on May 13 and every event is free.

Then in 2019, Brister started his nonprofit, Music Village in West Orange.

“The purpose is to utilize music and the arts to promote diversity and inclusiveness. Through workshops, through mentoring, through events,” Brister said. “We utilize the arts to foster discussion that will lead to progress in the area. Making sure everyone feels respected and included in the culture of our town and beyond.”

Music Village is giving out five scholarships which will be awarded at the Love & Unity Festival. Three are going to West Orange High School seniors, one to a student from Montclair, and one to a student from Holmdel. “We open it up, so we are sharing with the general state,” said Brister.

Brister is continuing to make music. He recently released his first country single, “Will Be Spring Again.” It was co-produced and co-written by his son, Jordan “J-Maestro.”

“He’s a growing musician,” said Brister. “He plays piano. This is his debut single listed as a co-writer and co-producer. The video is directed by Fredy Mfuko.

Brister’s advice for young people who are interested in the music industry is to “create from the inside out.”

He explained, “It has to mean something to you in order for it to mean something to others. If you start there, that’s the most important place. People will connect with your message.”

When Brister isn’t playing music, he loves to workout. “I’m a martial artist,” he said. To learn more about Carl Brister, visit: http://www.carlbrister.com/.

To learn more about Music Village and Love & Unity Week, visit: https://www.musicvillage.live/lauf-2024/.