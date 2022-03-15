Musical theater revue to be at Renna House in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Department of Senior Services, in collaboration with the West Orange Women’s Club, will present “Lost and Found,” a musical theater revue performed by Paper Mill Playhouse Children’s Theater on Tour students, with high energy songs from modern Broadway shows. The show will be Friday, March 25, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the community room at John P. Renna House, 10 Gaston St. in West Orange.

Rounding out the event will also be a musical performance from Dan Yates, a talented, professional performing artist whose programs provide a unique blend of popular and classical music from Broadway, standards, operetta, opera and traditional favorites with plenty of chances to sing along.

Seniors must pre-register to attend by calling 973-325-4106 or emailing nperez@westorange.org. This event is free and includes a complimentary to-go Saint Patrick’s Day boxed lunch.