NJ Transit creates virtual art gallery to highlight artwork at transit locations statewide

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit has launched its new Transit Arts Program webpage, www.njtransit.com/transitarts, a virtual exhibition featuring works from throughout the NJ Transit system, highlighting artists and illustrating that transportation really is just art in motion.

“One of NJ Transit’s top priorities is to maximize its customers’ total transportation experience,” New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ Transit board Chairperson Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in a press release. “We are pleased to leverage technology to make this artwork accessible to everyone near and far to enjoy.”

“With the launch of this new microsite, beautiful artwork previously available only to NJ Transit customers and local residents is online for all the world to enjoy,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett said. “Artwork throughout our system enhances the travel experience of our customers, and we are pleased to open up this experience to a wider audience, while showcasing a diverse range of talented local, national and international artists.”

The new Transit Arts Program webpage provides instant virtual access to the more than 150 art installations located throughout NJ Transit’s statewide transportation system.

The artwork designed through NJ Transit’s Transit Arts Program was created based on the philosophy that artwork enhances the customer experience and provides local artists the opportunity to showcase their work to a large and varied audience. The art throughout the system has been carefully planned and conceived and is woven into the design of its surroundings to enhance the beauty of public spaces and the greater community. The result is a more enjoyable and inspirational transportation experience.

The Transit Arts Program was originally piloted in the planning and development of Hudson–Bergen Light Rail project in 1994 and became a corporatewide program in 1996.

Photos Courtesy of NJ Transit