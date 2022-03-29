Paper Mill Playhouse Children’s Theater on Tour performs at Renna House

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Paper Mill Playhouse Children’s Theater on Tour performed a musical theater revue at West Orange’s John P. Renna House on March 25. The event was made possible by the West Orange Department of Senior Services and West Orange Women’s Club. The young performed delighted with song-and-dance numbers from several Broadway shows. Professional performing artist Dan Yates was also on-hand following the children’s performance to sing classic tunes.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan