‘Polar Express’ sweeps into Carteret

Carteret Elementary School children were entertained Friday, Dec. 22, with classroom screenings of “The Polar Express,” a 2004 animated movie starring Tom Hanks.

Hot chocolate was dispensed to the lower grades by guidance counselor Marissa Acosta and interventionist Rachael Cilento who asked each child if they wanted marshmallows or not.

The children, many wearing pajamas as were most teachers, were also treated to cookies and holiday music coming from the hot chocolate wagon being pushed into each first-floor classroom.

Earlier in the morning, Bloomfield High School musicians and singers performed for the students.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.