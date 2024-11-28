Seth Boyden PTA holds Two Towns Turkey Trot in South Mountain

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Two Towns Turkey Trot, presented by the Seth Boyden Parent Teachers Association (PTA) was held on Saturday in South Mountain Reservation. About 350 people ran in the 3.1 mile race and another 100 more participated in a kids fun run. Runners ranged in age from 2 to 84, with the youngest in the under 4 division of the fun run, and the oldest completing the 5K with a smile at 84 years old. The PTA raised around $10,000 through the race with the money going to the Seth Boyden Elementary School PTA, to fund programming and events for the K-5 students. The top three male runners were Noah Kaufman, Jake Slovis and Joel Vincent. The top three female runners were Shannon Bond, Cara Murphy, Olivia McCool