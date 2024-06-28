BHS Class of 2024 graduates

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Bloomfield High School held its 170th commencement on the evening of June 20, at Foley Field. There were 493 names listed in the program.

Principal Christopher Jennings, in keeping with BHS tradition, kept his remarks short leaving what remained to be said to the class president, the salutatorian and the valedictorian. And there were moments in what each said that were truly transcendent for their clarity and honesty, elevating the entire class of ‘24.

Jennings acknowledged the retirements of Forest Glen Principal Linda Colucci, BHS vice-principal Thomas Acton, superintendent assistant Patty Manning, teachers Lisa Basile, Marielle Courtois, Eileen Donatello, Matthew Giordano and head custodian, Glenn Miller.

The class president’s address was given by Karinna Loayza who said her experiences were not unique. All graduating seniors experienced heartbreak and joy. Even when she feels afraid, that was not unique either.

“We’ve been here before,” Karinna said, “when we entered high school. We may have felt intimidated, but we overcame the fear and look how much we’ve flourished.”

Sarah Hartland gave the salutatory address. She thanked the people in the Foley Field stands for “sweating it out with us” and said she could talk about friends or the future, so would talk about both.

“We’ve met countless people and have so many memories — some will be your bridesmaids,” she said, in a stroke, joining present friends to future joys.

Time is a gift, she said, don’t waste it.

Arnaldo Guerra gave the valedictorian address and began by saying everyone would forget in five minutes what he was about to say.

“We didn’t get a freshman year,” he said, in reference to the pandemic. “Sometimes you had more questions than answers; sometimes the world can be terrible. God only knows how tired we are. But we’re children. But we have to stoop being kids. Should you be afraid if you are ready? Don’t be afraid. You’re surrounded by many others.

We spent too much time in the last four years worrying. But the special moments, even one, we’ll treasure all our lives. Tonight we’re together for one last time.

“This world doesn’t need another straight-A student,” he continued, with evident emotion. “It needs people willing to take a risk. So, arise from your sleep and make your dreams a reality.”

The students’ request was provided by Alexandra Richard. This is when a graduating student asks the audience to refrain from cheering or outbursts so that everyone’s name can be heard when it is called.

“The class of 2024 will be remembered as the class of dignity,” Alexandra said.