Bloomfield celebrates Columbus Day

Bloomfield UNICO, the Italian-service organization, observed Columbus Day at the Christopher Columbus Monument, on the Green.

The stalwart emcee was, as in the past, Paul Alongi, who emphasized the UNICO observation had two parts. First, there were awards to the Bloomfield fourth-graders who wrote the most convincing essays about Columbus. Secondly, there was the traditional pancake breakfast being griddled across Broad Street in the Civic Center.

Alongi said the Columbus monument, a granite relief of the explorer clasping lowered sword and raised flag, was a UNICO gift in 1979. This donation was followed each year by the observance of Columbus Day and in 27 of those years, an essay contest. He acknowledged that student entries had fallen off.

“There were times we had 114 essays submitted,” he said.

He introduced Steve Milazzo, UNICO president, who said he was glad enough essays arrived; Sal Goncalves, the schools superintendent, who thanked UNICO, teachers and parents for their support and Councilman Nick Joanow who thanked everyone for recognizing Italian heritage.

“The heck with the pancakes,” he said. “Let’s have the sausage and peppers!”

This sacrilege got a surprised laugh from the audience, but without missing a beat, Alongi, an attorney, reminded Joanow that the sausage and peppers were served Sunday. His good-natured one-upmanship drew a bigger response. Alongi was assisted in the award presentation by UNICO member Tina Bountempo.

Following the awards, Alongi spoke. He said UNICO has made significant contributions to the township.

“We’re here to celebrate a great discovery,” he said. “Columbus brought a new culture to the natives who were friendly to them. The natives were smoking tobacco, rolling it and in pipes. Europe didn’t know what tobacco was and Columbus brought it back to Europe. It was a big thing and they found out it wasn’t good for you.”

Columbus Day was first celebrated in 1792, he said. In 1937, President Franklin Roosevelt made it a national holiday. But around 1970, Congress voted to make the Monday on or before Oct. 12 the holiday for a three-day weekend.

For the essay, students had to write about two character traits Columbus possessed, how he demonstrated them and what they would do with the same traits.

The essay was not part of any school activity, but an independent, at-home project, should the student wish to pursue it. The project was coordinated by the school’s media specialist. First-, second- and third-place awards were given prizes of $100, $75 and $50, respectively.

The winners’ media specialists received an equal amount for books. There were 10 honorable mentions and all students received a certificate. Recognized students and their schools follow.

Lauren Bein-Aime, first-place, Carteret; Anu Lingeswaran, second-place, Oak View and Riley Sceurman, third-place, Demarest. Honorable mention: Ava Bednarz, Dennis Nobrega, Demarest; Elias Caraballo, Navila Charles, Sofia Milina, Sariyah Richardson, Carteret; Isabella Itizarry, Brookdale; Clara Navratil, Ella Mika Sugiyama, Oak View and Jordan Vasso, Franklin.