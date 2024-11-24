Bloomfield High School Robotics Team raising money

The Bloomfield High School Robotics Team had a rummage sale on Saturday, Nov. 16. The team is a member of the FIRST Robotic Competition League, FIRST being an acronym for For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology. The proceeds from the rummage sale were to offset the $6,000 competition costs of participating in the league. Two competitions are scheduled in March, at Montgomery and Robbinsville high schools. Team advisors Pohun Chen and Michael Warholak are in the front row, at left and right, respectively. There are about 30 students on the team, which is supported by a Bloomfield Educational Foundation grant, Bosch and Board of Education funding.