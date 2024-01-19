Bloomfield remembers MLK’s dream

Bloomfield held its annual Martin Luther King Jr. observation on Monday, Jan. 15, at the New Light Baptist Church on Dewey Street.

The emcee was Councilwoman Nina Davis who has been at the helm for 10 years. She acknowledged former Councilman Bernard Hamilton who brought about a consciousness and acceptance that the King holiday should be observed in the township. Davis added that it was significant that the township paid homage to the civil rights leader in a Black church.

The theme of the observation was “Remaining Awake Through the Revolution,” the title of King’s final public speech before his assassination April 4, 1968, in Memphis.

The Rev. Vernon Miller, of the new Light Baptist Church, gave the invocation by thanking God for allowing those present to open their eyes and be alive for another day.

He thanked God for allowing King to be part of the American dream.

The assembly was greeted by the former mayor, now Assemblyman Michael Venezia, representing the 34th District. Venezia said the words of King should act like a compass leading us to brotherhood and equality.

“The 34th district is the most diverse district in NJ,” he said. “And the work of equality is ongoing – to build bridges and tear down walls. I encourage everyone to be involved in conversations that promote unity.”

The keynote speaker was state Sen. Britnee Timberlake, a Democrat representing the 34th District. She said King was one of the great organizers of all time.

“He was living a purpose-driven life,” she said.

Timberlake had come from an event where people who needed coats were given them and needing food, were given turkeys, too. But King, she said, wanted to change a system that had people needing food and clothing.

She said King’s speech, about missing the revolution, begins with Rip Van Winkle who slept through the American Revolution, waking up to discover portraits of King George III replaced by portraits of George Washington.

“What are we doing with our lives?” she asked. “Is it purposeful?”

New Jersey, she said, has one of the highest incidents of a wealth gap and housing foreclosures in the country.

“We know there are systems put into place to keep Blacks from owning property,” she said. “We gotta do something about it.”

She said a bill she sponsored was recently signed by Gov. Phil Murphy. The bill gave people more opportunity to reacquire their foreclosed homes.

“We rewrote the entire structure of the foreclosure sale,” she said. “I don’t know why I don’t choose the small fights.”

Churches have consistently been the places where Black people have organized, she said.

“It’s cultural for us,” she said. “It’s community organizing for us.”

Timberlake received as a gift from the church a pair of cast iron hands.

Davis closed by saying it was important that people focus on work which brings about social justice.

The Rev. Miller returned for his benediction.

“God, help us to move forward, that Dr. King’s dream continues to live,” he said.