Bloomfield superintendent receives honorary doctorate

Bloomfield Superintendent of Schools Sal Goncalves was awarded an honorary doctorate by Montclair State University on Feb. 28.

The recognition came unexpectedly at the annual MSU Gratitude Dinner and was for initiating the district’s involvement with an exchange program between the university and district.

“It was an honor and a privilege to be recognized,” Goncalves said. “It caught me kind of by surprise.”

In the exchange program, tenured Bloomfield teachers, as part of their professional development, take classes at MSU.

Jenn Khoury, the district director of systems, IT and communications, said a wide range of subjects are offered.

“While there has been a focus more recently on technology and AI,” she said, “there are always other topics like Human Trafficking Awareness, Math as a Superpower, and Equity-based topics.”

An online community is also offered in the program.

Exchange MSU junior- and senior-year teaching students come to Bloomfield classrooms for their practicum. The program has been in place for 12 years, since Goncalves became superintendent.

“We got together to develop this sending/receiving relationship and they wanted to recognize this,” Goncalves said.

Over 300 pre-K to 12 tenured Bloomfield teachers have been involved in the exchange. There is no charge to the district for the professional development because of the exchange. Each MSU student spends about 100 hours onsite.

“Some of this time is for observing our staff teaching,” she said, “and some is for leading their lessons while under the guidance of our teachers.”

This year, 73 MSU exchanged into the district. They are at every school with most at Bloomfield High School. Requests for next year, from potential exchange students, are already being made, Khoury said.