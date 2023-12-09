Christmas season begins in Bloomfield

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Bloomfield Neighbor-to-Neighbor Network is looking for a collective group of 75 individuals, groups, organizations — whatever — to provide a little comfort to 75 Bloomfield families in need during this holiday season.

The network is working with the Bloomfield Department of Human Services to accomplish this.

“We’ve done this for the past couple of years,” said the human services director, Paula Peikes. “We’re asking the group or person to ‘adopt’ a family, 75 for 75.”

Peikes stressed that the NTNN did not want toys. The Bloomfield Police Department was taking care of that with its annual holiday toy drive. What 75 for 75 needs are the necessities such as food cards, bed sheets, articles of clothing. And the donation does not have to be big. It can be big, of

course, but anything will help and be appreciated.

“We find needy families through different sources.” Peikes said. “It’s for all needy Bloomfield residents, but we focus on the elderly who are alone.

The donors, she said, can define what they wish to give.

“We ask people what they need and it is dropped off at their house,” Peikes said. “The donor remains anonymous.”

She said the 75 for 75 effort has always met its goal.

“Whatever you want to give,” Peikes said. “The donor decides what they want to do and we’ll find someone who fits that need. Township departments, different groups, have helped out.”

Township Councilwoman Jen Mundell has been instrumental in helping to publicize the effort.

“I’m trained as a professional fundraiser,” she said. “The idea of 75 helping 75 has a big impact. It’s a goal and helps people see that it’s attainable. We don’t turn anyone away. Any amount makes a difference. We want to make sure people are warm and whole.”

For more information and the application to donate: https://tinyurl. com/ntnn75for75.