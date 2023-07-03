Class of 2023 takes a leap forward

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School held its 169th commencement on Thursday, June 22.

The procession of graduating seniors, the class of 2023, following the traditional Belleville Avenue route to Foley Field, was led by superintendent and assistant superintendent of schools, Sal Goncalves and Joseph Fleres, respectively.

Absent from the march was the high school principal, Chris Jennings, who was attending the graduation of his daughter.

Four hundred and ninety-four seniors were listed in the program and it took a good half hour for them, administrators, teachers and guests, to walk from the school to the stadium.

Again, as is the tradition for BHS commencements, except for brief introductions, ceremonial remarks by officialdom hardly occur, the knowledge being that graduation day is for graduating students and their families. Fleres made quick introductions.

“Since 1871, Bloomfield has been educating students,” he said. “We are humbled to be part of a long tradition.”

Asking them to rise, he gave special recognition to elementary school principals, Gina Rosamilia and Mary DiTrani, who are retiring, and graduating seniors who have enlisted in the armed services.

The class president address was by Andrew LoMonte who told classmates that they represented the change they seek.

“Looking at you, I know I am looking at future doctors, Olympians, and yes, maybe even politicians,” Andrew said. “For parents, thank you for holding our hands to kindergarten, and holding back when we needed space, and holding back tears when we drive away.”

The salutatory address was given by Marcela Rendon Chavez.

She thanked teachers for their mentoring, and advisors and parents for the celebratory Project Graduation.

“I cannot wrap myself around time,” Marcela said. “We only have memories. We face the same emotions and the same fears.”

The valedictory address was by Ekeoma Osondu.

Saying that he was mostly known as “Peter” in school, he said thoughts of saying goodbye brought him to tears, but he hoped there were some experiences which classmates were just as happy to leave behind.

“A new chapter should be refreshing,” Ekeoma said. “Let’s say a final goodbye and write a story worth reading.”

The students’ request, another BHS tradition, was given by Sami Kabakibi.

“Please don’t use air horns,” Sami requested. “We understand your enthusiasm.”

The class of 2023 was presented by its advisors, Jade Evans and Desiree Testa.

Accepting the class was Jill Fischman, the board of education president.

The presentation of diplomas was by Goncalves and Fleres. The ceremony concluded with a cheer and mortarboards, those square, tasseled caps worn by graduating seniors, tossed away.