East Orange Police Department updates fleet with 26 new vehicles

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Police Department introduced 26 new fleet vehicles to its inventory on March 3, with 24 more expected to arrive by July. The 50 new vehicles will replace outdated squad cars with high mileage. Mayor Ted R. Green, with the support of Police Chief Phyllis Bindi, Public Safety Committee Chairperson Amy Lewis, City Council Chairperson Christopher Awe and the other City Council members, approved the city’s purchase of vehicles to equip its officers with the most up-to-date tools and resources needed to adequately serve and protect the residents of East Orange.

“The fleet of updated vehicles will enhance police efficiency by providing our officers with safer, more reliable means of transportation,” Green said. “The outdated squad cars were highly prone to safety issues and high maintenance costs, which not only became a financial burden to our city, but it also put our officers at risk. Our No. 1 priority is keeping the city of East Orange safe. When the citizens feel safe, this attracts visitors, new business (and) new residents, and encourages people to do more in our community.”

“Administration and the legislative body upheld its commitment to invest in public safety initiatives and meet the needs of our ever-growing police department,” Bindi said. “Even though our department has a record response rate, the new fleet will allow us to answer the call of service even more swiftly, offset lost patrol coverage due to vehicle maintenance and will become another tool in widening the net of safety that we provide the residents of East Orange.”

“It’s one thing to have the commitment, resolve, training and skill to protect and serve — it’s another to have the proper tools to support that effort,” Awe said. “The acclaim and data affirm that our East Orange Police Department is committed and skilled at safeguarding our residents. Now we are ensuring they have the proper tools to perform their best on duty and do it safely. The leadership and support of Public Safety Chair Lewis is second to none. The entire council will continue to work collaboratively with our great mayor and his administration to provide our community with resources that will dutifully enhance the quality of life.”

Photos Courtesy of East Orange