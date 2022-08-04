Fun in the sun and pool in Glen Ridge

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — According to Glen Ridge Community Pool manager Bob Silvera, with the pool currently having no COVID-19 restrictions, pool membership has seen a significant increase this summer. Nonetheless, he said daily attendance has not been overly crowded. But he anticipates a large crowd tonight, Aug. 4, for the borough’s National Night Out celebration. From 5 to 7 p.m., the pool is open to everyone and will offer free food, T-shirts, exhibits and music. The photographs in this pictorial were taken on Thursday, July 28.

Photo 1: From left are Rowan, Cillian and their mother, Katie Palagi, who said the family recently moved from Oakland, Ca., to Bloomfield because of her husband’s work. He is a busy chef in New York City, near Columbus Circle.

Photo 2: In the foreground, Mateo Berber, Valley Leo and Javi Berber stand with, in back, mothers Bridget Mastrogiovanni and Jillian Berber, both of Montclair. The mothers met when they were in a New York City ‘mommy group’ and later moved to New Jersey.

Photo 3: Brian Cade, of Montclair, is a voiceover artist often employed by the pharmaceutical industry.

Photo 4: From left are Samantha, Thaura and their mother, Deshja Driggs-Hall, of Montclair, who is an actor, voiceover artist and playwright. She is currently the voice for PNC Bank. ‘I kind of do it all,’ she said.

Photo 5: Best pals Miles McCaffrey, left, and Owen Cade, of Montclair, enjoy the pool.

Photos by Daniel Jackovino