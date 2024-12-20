Glen Ridge and Bloomfield students are honored for high test scores

Students from Bloomfield and Glen Ridge were honored at Mount St. Dominic Academy for their scores on the Advanced Placement (AP) program exams taken at the independent Catholic college preparatory school in Caldwell.

Lorelei Middleton of Glen Ridge was named an AP Scholar with Distinction for scoring a three or higher on at least five AP exams with a minimum AP average of 3.5.

Keira Tagliareni of Bloomfield was recognized as an AP Scholar with Honor for scoring a three or higher on at least four AP exams with a minimum average of 3.25.

A total of 21 students at Mount St. Dominic were honored with AP Scholar recognitions for their performance on the challenging AP exams. There are expected to be 62 students in this year’s graduating class.

“I am so proud of our AP students, whose hard work and perseverance is inspiring. They balance rigorous coursework with their many activities and they have achieved remarkable success,” said Director of School and College Counseling Pauline Condon.

Adding to these individual AP achievements, The Mount received 2024 “Gold with Access” Honor Roll Recognition by College Board, celebrating its commitment to providing equitable access to rigorous AP coursework and fostering academic excellence.

“We are especially proud of ensuring that our students are equipped for success in college and beyond,” said Principal Karen D’Avino.

One hundred percent of Mount graduates are accepted to 4-year colleges. The 60 graduates of the Class of 2024 earned more than $13 million in scholarships and merit awards, according to Mount St. Dominic.