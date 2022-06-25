Glen Ridge HS bids farewell to 141 graduates

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 2022 Glen Ridge High School commencement was held at 6 p.m. on June 17 at Hurrell Field with 141 graduates listed in the program. The seniors proceeded across the field in pairs under a nearly cloudless sky. The sun on their white gowns and dinner jackets created a powerful impression that their parents and other relatives will always remember.

During her address, class speaker Holly Montgomery Vincent elicited laughter recalling medical attention provided to a pillow for a virtual health class. Notably, she thanked the custodial staff for creating a beautiful environment in which she and her peers could learn. Vincent said all students deserve an inclusive education and that she will miss the chaos of hallways. She ended her address with a simple “thanks.”

Mia Anne Ehatamm, the valedictorian, said perfection is a lost cause; more important than grades are relationships. She asked her classmates to do not big things but small things, and to be caring.

“All we have to do is impact a few people,” Ehatamm said.

Principal John Lawlor commended “the Lunch Bunch,” a group of seniors who gave up their lunch hour to help seventh-graders experiencing academic difficulty. He also singled out Avery Eton and Chris Brown, who mentored younger students. He did the same for Maggie Brown, who helped plan events over the last few years, and the senior EMT volunteers. The salutatorian was Evan Rossi, and the Citizenship Cup was presented to Ryan O’Neil.

Photos by Daniel Jackovino