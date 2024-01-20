Glen Ridge woman invited to Gov. Murphy’s State of the State address in Trenton

A Glen Ridge student was among those selected to be a guest at Gov. Phil Murphy’s 2024 State of the State address.

Sabrina Rose Charles is a senior honors student at the Rutgers University School of Nursing in New Brunswick, who developed a passion for service at a young age that continues to shape her values and nursing ideals, according to a press release from first lady Tammy Murphy’s office.

Gov. Murphy delivered the 2024 State of the State Address on Jan. 9. First Lady Tammy Murphy attended and was joined by several special guests, including local entrepreneurs, workers, health care professionals and young leaders who are doing their part to build a stronger, fairer and more inclusive state. These individuals were invited because they embody the ideals, aspirations and policy priorities the governor will highlight in his speech.

“As we begin our seventh year of partnership, New Jersey stands tall, resilient and brimming with ambition. But our work is far from finished,” Gov. Murphy said. “The special guests joining us at this year’s State of the State Address reflect the ongoing – and highest – priorities of our administration: lowering costs, raising wages and creating boundless opportunities for every family, especially the next generation of New Jerseyans. Together, we are building a New Jersey that is better today and brighter tomorrow.”

Charles’ involvement extends outside of the hospital setting, through her collaborations with local non-profits like the Urban Health Collaborative and the Vaccine Equity Education Coalition to promote health education and address disparities.

Charles’ commitment to service and creating equitable environments is further evident in her active roles within Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Ambassadors of Douglass Residential College and the Rutgers University Senate.

In addition, Charles holds membership and has received awards from several nursing organizations including the New Jersey League for Nursing, the National Black Nurses Association and the National Student Nurses Association.

In her final semester, Charles remains committed to expanding her knowledge of health inequities, public health and health policy. She envisions herself as a catalyst for positive change with aspirations to become a nurse practitioner.

“Phil and I are privileged to be joined by this group of exceptional individuals from across our state,” Tammy Murphy said. “Each of these New Jerseyans exemplifies the values at the heart of the administration’s work to build a stronger and fairer New Jersey. As we reflect on the past six years and share our vision for the future, we are inspired by the remarkable leadership, courage and life experiences of these guests and their contributions to our state.”

Other special guests included Alex Chen, a Newark resident who has a 4.4 GPA at the Essex County Donald M. Payne Senior Tech High School; Jose Flores of Union, an immigrant from Peru who rose from dishwasher to executive chef of four restaurants; Eddie Freeman, Marlton resident who is an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan; Emily Gutierrez of Elizabeth, who is a teacher at the J. Christian Bollwage Finance Academy in the Elizabeth Public Schools; Andrés Jaquez-Cruz, a Newark, resident, born in the Dominican Republic, who received a perfect score on his math SAT and NJSLS and has been awarded a full ride to MIT.