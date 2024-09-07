GOP candidates host a ‘meet and greet’ at restaurant

The two Bloomfield Republicans running for township offices in November’s general election hosted a “meet and greet” on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Angelo’s Restaurant and Pizzeria, on Broad Street. David G. Tucker, who is running for mayor, and Russell Mollica, a candidate for an at-large council seat, attracted about 60 supporters to their first public foray into campaigning waters.

The meeting was essentially a rallying cry to get out the vote, but the pair did rail against the township’s purchase of the Bloomfield Tech High School property, on Franklin Street, for $10 million, money that was part of the township’s share of COVID-19 relief funding, but could be used for the acquisition of open spaces.

The council voted unanimously in October 2023 to acquire the property from the county. Absent from that meeting was Mayor Michael Venezia, for whom Tucker and Mollica reserved most of their frustration. Venezia is currently serving in the state Assembly. Until January, the temporary mayor is Ted Gamble. The mayoral candidate for the Democrats is First Ward Councilwoman Jenny Mundell.

“They took $10 million that should have been used for services and instead purchased Votech,” Mollica told the audience, referring to Bloomfield Tech High School as part of the Essex County Vocational Technical Schools. “That sickens me.”

Mollica has been the GOP County Committee chairperson for the last 10 years.

Tucker, who served on the council from 1990 to 93, told the audience that Bloomfield is in the grip of county bosses.

“People, you’re being played. I hate to say it,” he said. “You have to get the word out. You’re being suckered. I can’t make it change, Russell can’t make it change; you have to knock on doors. The people on the council don’t care for you. More than discussing Votech now, I’m pleading with you: Do everything you can to support us.”

Joining the Bloomfield candidates were Tammy Alexandra Rossi and Joseph Belnome. Rossi is the president of Essex County NJ Republican Women.

“If your district seat is vacant, consider being on the Republican County Committee,” she said. “Learn basic civics. The master plan and zoning laws can be changed to protect the integrity of the town.”

Belnome is running for a seat in the 11th Congressional District.

“It should be a government of the people,” he said, “not people who think they’re above you.”