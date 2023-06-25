Grads will always know what a ‘Ridger’ is

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Despite an afternoon rain which threatened a change of venue, the Friday, June 16, commencement ceremony, for the Glen Ridge High School class of 2023, was held on Hurrell Field, at six o’clock.

One hundred and thirty-seven seniors were awarded diplomas.

The welcoming address was given by Colin Pennington, the class president. Colin said it was amazing that everyone was able to come together despite difficulties – an unspoken reminder of the pandemic through which they had lived. He lauded classmates for lifting each other up and hoped that everyone would remember the happiness and the sadness.

“We would not be here without our teachers and parents,” he continued. “I thank the teachers for adapting to online school. It wasn’t easy for any of us, but it would have been much harder without them.”

Coming from Glen Ridge, he said students were surrounded by positive forces and had an amazing starting point for an amazing life.

“Years from now, we’ll be much better off for being in Glen Ridge and knowing what a ‘Ridger’ is,” he said. “It can rain on graduation day, but our spirit will never be taken away.”

The class speaker, chosen by the students, was Preston Palm who said it was a privilege to have grown up in Glen Ridge.

“It feels weird,” he said. “In three months we’ll be scattered across the map, but we’ll always be committed to Glen Ridge.”

The achievements of his class, he said, were huge because the teachers went above and beyond for them and set the bar high. Preston thanked the guidance counselors for keeping students on track.

The valedictorian address was given by Colin Pennington.

“It’s me again,” he said.

But then Colin became serious.

“Although I ended up No. 1, there are a lot of people here smarter than me,” he said. “Without my friends, family and Glen Ridge, my life would be different.”

He said he was a third-generation Glen Ridger.

“I live in the house where my mother grew up,” he said. “There must be something in the water. She was valedictorian, too.”

He continued in a serious vein.

“I have words of advice,” he said. “Don’t compromise the present on a blind pursuit of the future.”

Three seniors then reflected on service, leadership and character.

Yasmin Ayan expressed admiration for people willing to stand out and those who act to benefit others.

“I wish you luck and a steady heart,” Yasmin told her classmates.

Eric Bennett-Sines said GRHS sparked ambition. “We grew up in a community that valued open-heartedness and open-mindedness,” Eric said. “The relations we built will always guide us.”

Alex Wecler said leadership is not just being the leader of a group.

“It’s leading by example,” Alex said. “It’s important to give some things up for our well-being.”

Superintendent of School Dirk Phillips spoke. He said he entered the educational world as a math teacher. Students would tell him they were not good at math and he would respond by saying it was a question of attitude and not aptitude.

He recalled a one-time colleague, a teacher of literature, who had a masters in mathematics. Phillips’s recollection underscored that one’s attitude should be expansive.

“Strive to keep all the doors as open as possible,” he said. “The people around you are doors. Don’t be afraid of taking a peek in. Keep an open mind, accept others and always keep the doors open.”

The diplomas then were awarded.