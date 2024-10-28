Grandparents go back to school

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Carteret Elementary School celebrated its 15th annual Grandparents Day, on Oct. 11, and it was again coordinated by guidance counselor Marissa Acosta and math interventionist Rachel Ciliento.

“It’s our biggest crowd,” Ciliento said. “We have a lot of new families for the school this year. The invitations had a QR code, so maybe that made it easier to get the word out. And it was ‘bring your own food.’ I just love looking at all the homemade meals.”

It was estimated that over 125 families participated with many Latin American countries represented by the grandparents and even great-grandparents.

The two-hour activity was broken into three sessions, determined by grade, the largest being the K-2 group, which was the earliest to meet. They were followed by fourth- to sixth-graders, and finally the third-graders with the balance of the fourth- and fifth-graders.

“It’s a great tradition,” Principal John Baltz said, “and we’ve been able to keep it going. It’s become a celebration that grew from just grandparents participating to now include aunts and uncles.”

He said Carteret celebrates a variety of cultures, an effort in line with the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion goal.

“Every month we celebrate a different culture,” he said.