GRHS to perform ‘Cinderella’ at Ridgewood Avenue School

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School Drama Club will stage the musical, “Cinderella,” at Ridgewood Avenue School, tonight, March 23, and the next two evenings of March 24 and 25, at 7:30 p.m. The production is being co-directed by Angelo DeFazio and Christina Alamo.

The story of Cinderella is an abiding tale wrapped in many guises since antiquity, the most recognizable to American audiences written by Charles Perrault, in 1697. There are also versions of his basic storyline, notably the Enchanted Edition, which is based on the 1997 TV production starring the singers Brandy and Whitney Houston, using the Rodgers and Hammerstein score from Broadway. The drama club is presenting this version.

“It’s a classic fairy tale with which everyone is familiar,” DeFazio said at a recent rehearsal. “The familiarity of the story keeps it alive, but also that the character of Cinderella stands up for herself and is also kind to everyone. Young girls look up to that kind of character and the show is relatable to everyone in the community. Everyone should see it.”

Twenty students have been cast and five more are working backstage. The music will be live with the orchestra being half students and half professionals. DeFazio, who has directed various versions of “Cinderella,” said he likes to make the show new and interesting for the kids. In the drama club’s show, the Fairy Godmother character, a significant addition introduced by Perrault, has been tweaked.

“We have a ‘fab’ Fairy Godfather,” DeFazio said. “I haven’t ever seen that done locally.”

The Fairygod Father will be played by Glen Ridge High School junior, Billie, who only goes by one name.

“He’s a paternal figure since both of her parents are dead,” Billie said backstage under a curling iron. “There was going to be a Fairy Godmother, but she couldn’t do the show, so I stepped in. They added stage time to the part. The Fairy Godfather gives Cinderella the opportunity to take action and also provides her with the carriage.”

According to historical accounts, it was Perrault who provided the storyline with the magical pumpkin carriage and the plot’s complicating glass slipper, devices that provided more interest and consequently, a long-running popularity.

The role of Prince Charming will be played by GRHS junior, Julian Novoa.

“The prince basically wants to be a normal teenager,” Julian said. “But he has the burden of royalty. He’s a compelling character.”

The Enchanted Edition of “Cinderella,” he said, is really an ensemble piece because the ensemble determines the tone for a scene and generates the energy that carries it forward. As Prince Charming, Julian said an actor has to find a sense of personal self when portraying someone who genuinely cares for others.

“Part of the fun in playing the prince is that you have to maintain an appearance,” he said. “But it’s really fun playing an evil character. Evil is part of human nature and playing the evil character is part of a cathartic release.”

GRHA junior, Ava Handler, who is Cinderella, said her character is complex and difficult to portray because of her wide range of emotions.

“But she’s fun to play and has a lot of great singing parts,” Ava said.

Ava will also sing two solos.

Another GRHS junior, Hugo Gillman, plays Prince Charming’s father, King Maximillian.

“‘Cinderella’ is an interesting love story that evolves from the Prince being trapped away,” Hugo said. “He has to go to this ball to find a wife. The story is supposed to be old-fashioned, but it’s not because the wording and the acting aren’t old-fashioned. Julian does a fantastic job and I do a very fantastic job, playing his posh father.”

Hugo said he and Amy Majewski, the girl playing his wife, Queen Constantina, have a great chemistry acting together. It comes from their friendship.

“In and out of rehearsals, Amy and I are sarcastic and playful and that comes out when we act,” he said. “We act in the play as we do in real life, poking fun at each other.”

Amy, a GRHS sophomore, said her character is controlling and she likes to make fun of her husband.

“She thinks her son is the best in the whole world,” she said. “It’s kind of hard to relate to the character of the Queen because she’s a monarch.

The Evil Stepsisters will be performed by freshman Chloe Novoa and sophomore Lola Zimet. Both said they get to act silly, push each other around a lot and provide comic relief.

The girls, like probably everyone who has been cast, have been in musicals before, but they have never been cast as silly characters and are looking forward to it.

