Heads up! What’s your New Year’s resolution?

Hear ye, hear ye! Now is the time for New Year’s resolutions.l

Befitting the moment, a fair number of local personages, distinguished by their appearance in The Independent Press during the most recently concluded year, were queried as to their 2025 resolutions. This request is far from precedent.

According to the Pew Research Center, 30 percent of Americans made a 2024 resolution. Half made more than one, but by February, 13 percent said their resolutions had lapsed.

Nearly half of the people making the resolutions were 18 to 29 years old. Another third were 30 to 49 while a fifth were over 50.

The most popular resolutions last year were about health practices followed by financial considerations and then personal relationships. Overall, most people proposing a resolution were under 30 with career concerns. Significantly, 70 percent of the Pew respondents said they did not make New Year’s resolutions. But now, let this newspaper’s respondents speak for themselves and may they have steadfastness.

Bonnie Sharkey, regent of the Major Joseph Bloomfield Chapter of the Daughters of the American: “I resolve to start a ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ challenge. Each month, I will focus on a different theme of kindness, such as supporting a local business, volunteering or spreading positivity in my community. I will document my journey to inspire others and create a ripple effect of kindness. Through this challenge, I hope to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those around me while also enriching my own life with purpose and joy.”

Ben Morse, Bloomfield Board of Education member: “My New Year’s resolutions are to stretch, read ‘Jerusalem: The Biography, a History of the Middle East,’ everything by James McBride, learn to cook crispy duck, clean more and be the best school board member this side of the Mississippi.”

Mary Jones, superintendent of the Bloomfield Cemetery: “My New Year’s resolution is to wake up each day with a smile on my face, thanking God for another day and opportunity to experience peace and joy from the simplest of things: to walk with someone I love, the swaying of the trees, a cool breeze, the sound of the ocean, the warmth of the sun, the beauty of a flower, the smell of freshly cut grass, sitting beside a campfire, laughing until my stomach hurts, to sing out loud with all my heart and dance until my feet fall off and then thank our Lord again!”

Michael Perrone, local mason who cleans and repairs gravestones at the Bloomfield Cemetery: “My resolution is to spend much more time in prayer. The world and society have become more complex and more dangerous; much more than most people can imagine. No solutions will be found in a world obsessed with ego, power and greed. But if we seek Him, God will always guide us on the right path.”

John Baltz, principal, Carteret Elementary School: “Carteret’s goal for 2025 is to continue to create an environment where students, staff and the community feel connected through not only the academic success of the children, but also through supporting the social and emotional well-being of each child and their families. We hope to establish more lifelong relationships with our students and families where they know we value their feedback and are here to help in any way we can. Carteret is more than a school or community, it’s a Family.”

Richard Rockwell, former Bloomfield councilman: “More aerial aerobics at Studio Air, the new business on Washington Street.”

Izabela Van Tassel, proprietor, Van Tassel’s Funeral home and community supporter: “I would like to start knitting, dance bachata and go on vacation.”

Natashia Baxter, principal, Berkeley Elementary School: “Here’s my quote for 2025, from Patricia Bright, ‘In the end, we’ll regret things we didn’t do way more than the things we did do, so with that in mind get out there and take some chances, make some mistakes and don’t make yourself look back and say ‘what if.’” (Patricia Bright is an influencer and entrepreneur.)

Bloomfield Mayor Jenny Mundell: “Each year on New Year’s Day, I set an intention using one or two words and then reflect on them the following New Year’s Day, evaluate how I did over the year and then set a new one. The point is to let those words guide me throughout the year, to remember those words daily and try to channel them in everything I do. It’s not always possible and it’s not always easy, but that’s OK. Growth requires failure and forgiveness. In 2024, I started the year with ‘endurance and compassion.’ I will leave my more thoughtful evaluation of how I did over the year to take place in line with my personal tradition, but for 2025, perhaps I’ll start with ‘compassion and focus.’”

Ted Glick, Bloomfield activist: “My New Year’s resolution is to continue to stand up for human rights and justice for all people regardless of age, race, gender, color or nationality; to continue to oppose those who are deliberately pushing hate and division and to try each day to stay true to my conscience and the best within me.”

Joseph Fleres, assistant Bloomfield superintendent of schools: “In 2025, my resolution is to focus on elevating student achievement across our district. By strengthening collaboration among educators, enhancing curriculum alignment and supporting innovative teaching practices we can empower every student to reach their full potential. Together, let’s make this a year of exceptional growth and success for all learners!”

Sal Goncalves, Bloomfield superintendent of schools: “I resolve to continue to be the best grandfather I can be. I am blessed with five grandchildren who are healthy and amazing.”

Lisa Cohn, Bloomfield Public Library librarian: “I don’t really do New Year’s resolutions because if something is important enough to do, you do it regardless of the timing. But coming up with something appropriately library-related, I’ll resolve to get back to reading. I’ve been spending my free time watching YouTube videos and playing games. I’d like to get back to reading. Also on my phone, as I can play audiobooks, which I just haven’t been doing for a while. I’d like to get back to reading new books instead of playing around on my phone.”

Susan Dorward, Brookdale Reformed Church pastor: “I resolve to pray for wisdom in how I am to fulfill the goals God gives me, and pray for God’s strength to help me remain in Christ, the Vine, so I can bear much fruit.”

Michael Sullivan, principal, Demarest Elementary School: “This year, Bloomfield schools have been supporting the Essex County Office of Public Health Management by promoting ‘Healthy Monday’ initiatives. These are tips for kids and adults to live healthier lives. My goal for 2025 is to not only communicate the ‘Healthy Monday’ initiatives, but also participate for the sake of my own health and to set an example for my students.”

Michael Warholak, Bloomfield High School teacher and advisor to the BHS Robotics Team:

“My one and only resolution for the coming year is simply: To make a serious commitment to improving and maintaining my physical, emotional and mental health. I have two grandchildren and one on the way. I’d like to live long enough to see them reach adulthood.”

And to all, a happy New Year.