Irvington HS graduates look ahead to their bright future

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School held its 143rd commencement exercise on Friday, June 24. Assistant Principal Talia Snipes was the first to address the audience at Matthews Field, and she told the students that they should always be themselves and always choose the opportunities for learning. She reminded them that they alone are responsible for their actions.

Principal Ogé Denis Jr. said that high school is a defining moment. He advised the graduates to treat people as they would wish to be treated, be happy for the success of others, embrace change, learn from their mistakes and be grateful for each day.

Superintendent of Schools April Vauss thanked the parents and guardians of the seniors for their efforts in making the day and their children’s success possible. She told the students that graduation was, up to then, the most important day in their lives, but that the race belongs to those who endure.

“Don’t let your education end here,” she encouraged.

Angel Odugbile, the salutatorian, said her mother told her America had the ability to make someone a success or homeless.

“Be motivated by something,” she said. “Mold yourself to be the main character in your story.”

Monica Ifezue, the valedictorian, self-described as a first-generation Nigerian woman, said she never set out to be at the top of her class.

“I was just studying hard,” she said.

The real world, she said, was not anything like high school.

“You can win anything with the wisdom given to you,” she concluded.

Photos by Daniel Jackovino