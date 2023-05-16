Kids, parents enjoy Big Truck Day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The township held an electronic recycling event Saturday, May 6, in conjunction with “Big Truck Day,” combining environmental awareness and a meet-and-greet with municipal employees surrounded by their specialized machinery.

The venue was the parking lot of Universal Technical Institute, 1515 Broad St. The event was previously held at the Brookdale ShopRite, but since the supermarket parking lot was redesigned several years ago, the spacious UTT lot is preferred.

Councilman Nicholas Joanow, council liaison to the recycling committee, was on hand for the events.

“Today is an opportunity for the public to redirect their electronics in an environmentally acceptable way,” he said. “Youngsters get to meet police and fire department, library, health department, and recycling personnel and volunteers, who ensure our quality of life. And they can have a conversation with the operators of the big trucks. It gives adults and children the opportunity to speak with the workers and build relationships.”

The event was coordinated by municipal clerk Louise Palagano and the Department of Public Works General Supervisor Frank Simone. They said the electronics collected go to eRevival, in Paterson.

According to records provided by Palagano, the township recycled over 43,000 pounds of computers, TVs and FAX machines from July to November, 2022.

In the Big Truck area, information tables for the police, fire and health departments, and the public library, were set up.

Children received a pencil holder shaped like a sidewalk recycling container. Inside of it was a big truck checklist listing 21 specialized vehicles including a backhoe, garbage truck, police motorcycle and Fire Truck No. 3 and Fire Engine No. 4. A boy and girl would each receive a prize for visiting every one.

Simone wanted residents to know electronics, as well as commingled glass, plastic, aluminum cans, cardboard and paper, may be recycled every Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the public works yard, 230 Grove St.

There will also be a paper shredding event, for residents, June 3, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Pulaski Park parking lot, 24 Mt. Vernon Ave.