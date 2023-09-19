Kiwanis Club OctoberFeast set for Monday, Oct. 16, in Glen Ridge

The Kiwanis Club of Glen Ridge will be holding its eighth OctoberFeast on Monday, Oct. 16, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at the Glen Ridge Women’s Club, 219 Ridgewood Ave.

Local restaurants will provide a range of international cuisines, including Italian, Asian, Greek and American plus desserts and coffee.

Among the restaurants participating are Angelo’s Restaurant & Pizzeria, Bloomfield Steak & Seafood, Chef Jesse Concepts, Chip City, Dutch Sandwich Shop, Cinar Turkish Restaurant, Fitzgerald’s 1928, Gencarelli’s Bakery, LaSicilia, Luigino’s Parmigiana, Nanina’s in the Park, Palazzos Pasta Company, Sabor De Mi Tierra, Whole Foods Market – Montclair, Zeugma Grill, Zi Zia’s Pizzeria and Brookside Thai.

Glen Ridge Home Brewers will offer a sampling of different beers and Claremont Distillery will provide spirits. Attendees will also have a chance to taste wines from Italy and California provided by ShopRite Wines & Spirits of Caldwell.

Beyond food and beverage, tickets for an array of tricky tray baskets are available. Basket items include culinary treats, wine, gift certificates to restaurants and much more.

Tickets cost $65 per person and can be purchased at OctoberFeastGlenRidge.com or by emailing Tickets@OctoberFeastGlenRidge.com.

This year’s OctoberFeast is sponsored by Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Brookdale ShopRite, Blue Foundry Bank, Upper Montclair Dental Associates, Atlantic Track, the Joseph A. Patrick Foundation, Art Dawson and Bill Seeman.

Kiwanis is an international service organization located in 80 countries with more than 550,000 members around the world. Money raised at OctoberFeast goes to benefit children, both locally and around the globe.