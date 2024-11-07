Mundell, Tabares, Rojas, Aviles and Heller win in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD — Councilwoman Jen Mundell won the race for mayor and Councilwoman Monica Charris Tabares took the open council seat.

Mundell, a Democrat, pulled in 15,017, or 70.5%, to defeat Republican Dave Tucker, who had 6,421 votes or 29.5 % of the total.

Tabares, also a Democrat, had 14, 757, or 69.43 % of the vote, defeating her Republican opponent Russell Millica, who pulled in 6,497 votes, or 30.5% of the total.

In the race for the three open Board of Education seats, Viviana Rojas finished first with 7,537 votes or 19.26%, Jessica A. Aviles had 7,373 or 18.84% and Michael Heller had 7,245 or 18.51%.

The other three candidates were Matthew J. Brewster, who had 5,786 or 14.78%, Joelle Bernhard who had 5,764 or 14.73% and Shane Berger with 5,436 votes or 13.89%.

Heller and Rojas are incumbents.

Tabars and Mundell were both currently serving on the council. Mundell will take over the mayor’s seat from Ted Gamble.

Mundell has been a councilwoman for seven years and is a vice-president of development with RWJBarnabas Health. As councilwoman, she initiated the CARES unit which is a response team linking the Bloomfield Police and Health departments. She also initiated the Bloomfield Farmers Market, clean-ups through the Bloomfield Beautification Committee, Women’s History Month, which annually has a menstrual hygiene product drive, a Woman-to-Watch award and a professional women’s networking event. Mundell has secured funding for the Bloomfield Children’s Library, the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Network and was responsible for amending an ordinance to permit micro-brewing.

While campaigning, he said she learned that, for the most part, residents were happy and appreciate the way Bloomfield is developing. They felt Bloomfield was a safe town and they had the support of public safety departments and they appreciated the recreational activities.

“The most common complaint was the potholes,” she said. “They want the roads paved and improvements to the water infrastructure.”

When it comes to quality-of-life issues, Mundell said the township can come together to address them.

“We’re always facing an aging water and sewer infrastructure,” she said. “And we have to have a strategic plan for roadway improvements. We must look at the NJ Infrastructure Bank, which is a source of state funding giving a municipality the opportunity for improvements to its water infrastructure.”

Tucker is a retired sales executive and business owner. He was a First Ward Councilman, from 1991 to 1993, and a member of the Planning Board, from 1989 to 1993.

Tabares is a vice-president with the North Hudson Community Corp., managing budgets for its Head Start services. She was appointed to the township council in February. Previously, she was a member of the Bloomfield Board of Education, elected in 2020.

Tabares said whenever she hears a resident’s concern, she immediately reports it to the business administrator. When she heard that gangs were dealing drugs on Charles Street, she contacted the BPD which established a neighborhood crime watch.

“I’m a mediator between the residents and town,’ she said. “I keep in contact with the resident until I see a solution is in process.”

She plans to focus on working with the BOE and getting pre-K services.

“The biggest concern for this is the location of the pre-K services,” she said. “I’d also be working with Latino seniors. They don’t feel they have a voice.”

Mollica worked as an accountant with Dun and Bradstree. He was on the Bloomfield Planning Board 2012-13.