New turf among school improvements

Classrooms were silent and hallways empty but Bloomfield School District maintenance and custodial workers, together with outside contractors, were at work over the summer preparing for the next school year.

Although work was done at each district school, the big ticket item for the district, one which should impress people for years to come, is the turf replacement at Foley Field.

According to the school district administrator, Vicky Guo, the project was bidded out and awarded to Athletic Fields of America Inc. for $935,337. It was funded by the district’s capital reserve.

“The project includes the installation of a new artificial turf system and improving the underground storm drain for the field,” she said. “The track will also be re-striped.”

The last time the field was turfed was 10 years ago, Guo said. This was when the field was originally installed.

This summer, at Berkeley Elementary School, a new retaining wall in front of the school was installed. Repair and the painting of a wall near the teachers parking lot was accomplished. The installation of fencing, in the rear of the school, was finished.

At Brookdale, new tiles were installed outside the media center and new glass backboards were installed in the multi-purpose room. Outside the school, the basketball hoop got new netting. New fencing was installed and the soccer field was leveled and repaired. A baseball field was installed at the far end of the soccer field. The entire field was leveled and grass planted.

Carteret had the installation of new glass backboards in the multipurpose room and flower boxes placed in the front of the school. The school’s HVAC project was also begun.

Demarest had new hallway ceiling tiles installed. The maintenance department put in new lights and repairs were made to the outside sidewalks.

Fairview Elementary School had a lot going on. A new basement floor was installed, repairs to the exterior woodwork of the school was undertaken and several trees were removed from the front of the building. Additionally, two bathrooms were renovated, the main office was painted as was the front lobby. The school’s front gates were grinded and painted and the front lobby was repainted.

The basement hallway was repainted at Franklin Elementary School and a new basketball hoop was installed in the multi-purpose room. A number of classrooms received new floor tiles.

“Franklin had one classroom receive new floor tiles,” said Nick Festa, the interim custodial manager. “The school also had a fully painted basement along with carpet tile for the stairwell landings.”

At Forest Glen, asbestos was removed.

At Watsessing, water damage around the stage column was repaired. The sidewalls around the school were repaired.

“Watsessing had a frozen pipe burst over the winter that caused damage,” Festa said. “The room was repainted and a new floor installed.”

At the middle school, the soccer field was renovated and leveled off. At Oak View, new ceiling tiles were installed in four classrooms. New lighting was also installed where needed. A new bleacher was installed and leveled off.

At the high school, roof leaks were repaired. The electronic arts room was renovated and the robotics room was given a new floor.

“We created this sports room,” said Festa. “It got a new floor, new electrics and furniture. This project was sponsored by the Bloomfield Educational Foundation.”

The flagpole in front of the school was painted and the front sidewalk repaired.

“Oak View had a new drop ceiling and lighting installed in four rooms,” said Festa.

All that remains now is the ringing of the first school bell.