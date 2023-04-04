Rice remembered as pitbull for the people

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield elected officials were in attendance at the Saturday, March 25, memorial service for State Senator Ronald L. Rice, D-28th District, who represented Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Irvington, Nutley and Newark.

Rice died March 15 and was the longest-serving black state legislator in NJ history, having served 36 years. The memorial service was held at Essex County College. Representing Bloomfield were Councilwoman Wartyna Davis and Councilmen Nick Joanow and Ted Gamble.

On Monday evening, March 27, at the township council meeting, Joanow, saying that he felt privileged to do so, delivered a proclamation honoring Rice. Following the meeting, Joanow said he knew the senator for more than 20 years.

“We came from two different worlds, but broke bread at the same table,” he said

Joanow credited Rice’s support for obtaining the state’s approval for the plans for Lion Gate Park, the one-time contaminated Bloomfield chemical site, in a Third River floodplain, which is now a soccer field and recreational area.

“He arranged for meetings with the NJ Department of Environmental Protection so that we had an audience with the top of the food chain,” Joanow said.

But what he admired most about Rice, he said, was his tenacity for people who did not have a voice, words which reflected much of the feeling at the memorial service. Joanow, who was first elected to the council in 2010, to

ok his oath of office from Rice at his five swearing-ins.

“I could call him at any time and he’d pick up the phone,” Joanow continued. “He kept in touch with local officials and had compassion and understanding, but most of all was loyal to his constituents. Some may follow in his path, but he was a unique entity. Even when he had to go it alone, he was a pit bull. He never went behind your back. He met you eyeball to eyeball.”

In the council proclamation, Joanow noted a number of Rice’s accomplishments including his Vietnam War service as a Marine sergeant, employment as a Newark police officer and service as a Newark councilman. He added that Rice was “a champion for social justice, advocating for affordable housing, quality education and criminal justice reform, a strong voice for New Jersey and a mentor and role model.”

Also in the proclamation, Joanow said Rice told his son, Ronald C. Rice, a former Newark councilman, “I’m not going to have a lot of money to give you, no riches; all I can give you is my name and I worked my whole life to make sure my name meant something and had integrity to it, and I need you to uphold it.”

Joanow added that the younger Rice said of his father’s mettle: “He was a simple guy who said what he meant and meant what he said.”

Recalling Ronald L. Rice, Gamble said he remembered something from the swearing-in ceremonies of Joanow and Davis, officiated by the senator.

“It was a brief moment, but spoke volumes of what was important to him,” Gamble said. “In the Oath of Office, there was a specific phrase that Ron emphasized during all their swearing-in ceremonies.”

Gamble said the oath states: “I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of New Jersey, and that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same and to the government established in the United States and in this state, under the authority of the people.”

“While swearing-in, he would pause after reading, ‘under the authority of the people,’” Gamble said, “and take a moment to look at the audience and the elected official to confirm that they understood that this position was to serve the people. Ron would read ‘under the authority of the people’ again so that the elected official would have to repeat the line and confirm their dedication to the people.”

It was a small act, Gamble said, but spoke to what Rice believed, and that elected officials had a responsibility to serve the people.

“I will remember this and hold the memory of the senator to guide my service to the community,” Gamble said.

Davis spoke at the memorial service, saying that she was a political seed of the senator and later said he was a role model who focused his advocacy.

“That’s the impact he had on me,” she said. “I ask myself, ‘What still needs to be done?’”