Search underway for new school superintendent

Glen Ridge Superintendent of Schools Dirk Phillips will be retiring at the end of the school year.

Phillips, 55, gave his letter of resignation to Betsy Ginsburg, the president of the board of education, on Oct. 30, in his office.

“I asked him if the board could persuade him to stay,” Ginsburg said in a telephone interview. “He said he was proud of his work in Glen Ridge and was ready to start the next chapter of his life. His retirement will be effective June 30, 2024. The board accepted it with regret and has started the search for a new superintendent.”

In resigning, Phillips’ citation of accomplishments in which he was part included district management through the pandemic, addressing increased student population, planning and opening Central School, enhancing accessibility to advanced placement exams, elevating literacy programs and implementing the recommendations of equity and special education audits and strategic planning. Phillips was a district employee for 29 years, as teacher, wrestling coach, principal and superintendent, a position he held since August 2015.

The deadline for superintendent applications is Jan. 1.

“You are required to advertise the position internally and externally,” Ginsburg said.

The board, she said, will conduct a public survey to determine what qualities are most important to district residents. The survey will include administrators and teachers.

She noted that school superintendents, from other districts, are required to give 60 t0 90 days notice to their employers.

“We have a tight time frame,” she said. “We hope we will not need an interim superintendent.”

The board’s personnel committee will be charged with the initial culling of applicants until there are two or three finalists. Then the entire board will decide. Ginsburg said there were 43 applicants when Phillips was chosen.

Ginsburg, who has been BOE president for 23 years, said after several superintendent searches during her tenure, she understands that the district has certain characteristics: It is a small, high-performance district, but importantly, it has a lean administration when compared to other districts of similar size.

“Our superintendent may have responsibilities other districts may not have,” she said. “A Glen Ridge superintendent has no human resources department. There are no employees dedicated to this. Human resources falls on the superintendent. We also have no department supervisors. The new superintendent must understand the job is very hands-on. Our superintendents also do teacher observations. This is something not all supers do.”

In an interview, Phillips said he and his wife had been discussing his retirement for the last year. He came to a decision in October.

“The decision was a combination of where I am professionally and where the district is,” he said. “It is time to move on and that means leaving public education. I’m at peace with the decision, but at the same time, I’m cognizant of how much this community has played a part in my life.”

Looking at his own professional development, Phillips said he has pretty much remained in one place for five years and then taken on other responsibilities.

“I’m here until the end of June,” he said. “Then I’ll start looking at possible options. What’s next is also spending more time with my family. I can leave public education and receive my pension and continue to work. I’m young enough.”

Phillips, who was recognized as the Essex County superintendent of the year in 2022, will turn 56 next month. He said he believed his management skills would make him an attractive candidate for whatever goal he pursued.

“I’ll be staying in-state for the time being,” he said. “I will be here while my children are in school.”

Phillips has three children ages 21, 17 and 11.

“I think people are happy for me, but sad to see me go,” he continued. “I’ve formed a lot of relationships.”

Ginsburg said replacing Phillips will not be easy.

“It’s a daunting process because Dirk was a good superintendent,” she said, “You go into the process of choosing another superintendent hoping the right person is out there and that we’ll find them. I’m confidant, if that person is out there, our board will find them.”