Six bright Bloomfield students set to compete at county contest

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Carteret Elementary School fifth-grader Noah Feliciano will be one of six Bloomfield elementary school students representing the district in the upcoming Essex County Academically Speaking competition, which is sponsored by the Essex County Committee for Gifted and Talented Education. Noah qualified by answering questions in a preliminary round, which was held virtually among all elementary schools and was styled after “Jeopardy!”

According to Kara Covello, a Carteret fifth-grade teacher who coordinated the competition at the school, a student must have a wide range of knowledge to qualify. Each of Bloomfield’s eight elementary schools had three students in the virtual competition held April 12.

The competition began with multiple choice questions and progressed to individual questions for the remaining students. If a student could not come up with the correct answer, another student could answer it and win points. An easy question? How many keys does a piano have? Eighty-eight. A harder one? What are the three main elements in the atmosphere? Nitrogen, oxygen and argon. Noah answered these correctly.

But a student could also pass on a question instead of risking a loss of points, and Noah said he passed on half of the ones he was given. In addition to Noah, the other Bloomfield students going to the May 31 final are Samir Rangwalla and Claire Jones, Brookdale Elementary; Chris Jelinski, Demarest Elementary; and Owen Barry and Karissa Cetl, Oakview Elementary.