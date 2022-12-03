Small Business Saturday draws crowds to Bloomfield

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Center Alliance observed its third annual Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. There was a persistent gathering of passers-by at the Six Points Plaza event downtown, no doubt drawn by curiosity, a milling activity, free cookies and coffee, and then staying for an ice sculpting exhibition. The weather was especially fair, so what was not to like? But perhaps most hopeful for Bloomfield small business owners was that, determined by a quick canvass by this newspaper, almost half of the people stopping to see what was going on were out-of-towners.

According to Ollyn Lettman, director of the Bloomfield Center Alliance, which sponsored the event, the activity was all about putting the spotlight on Bloomfield small business owners and local shopping. There was also a “Holiday Hunt.” For visiting five of 16 sponsoring small businesses, or spending $20 in any one, a shopper would be entered into a lottery for one of several gift baskets. And Santa was there, too.

Photos by Daniel Jackovino