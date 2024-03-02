St. Valentine celebrating 125 years

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Church of St. Valentine will be celebrating its 125th anniversary this year beginning Sunday, March 3, with a Mass celebrated by Cardinal Joseph Tobin, archbishop of the Diocese of Newark.

“It’s going to be a simple celebration,” said the Rev. Andrew Onyemaobi, the church pastor. “We’ll hear from the cardinal as the shepherd.”

St. Valentine’s was incorporated in 1899. Its original structure was the Hope Chapel, formerly a small Presbyterian chapel, located on Hoover Avenue, then called Franklin Avenue. The structure was purchased, by Polish immigrants, from the Broughton Presbyterian Society.

The first pastor was the Rev. Alexius Iwanow, who served 1901-21. A new church was built in 1905 and was replaced by the current church in 1959. The Rev. Bronislaus Socha succeeded Iwanow and served until 1968.

According to a church history written for its 50th Golden Jubilee Anniversary, as early as 1876, there was a Polish colony in Bloomfield. These individuals attended St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church, on Belmont Avenue, Newark, along the Morris Canal.

Before the end of the 19th century, more than 90 Polish families lived in Bloomfield and Nutley, then called Franklin. Two Catholic societies also existed at this time: St.

Valentine’s Mutual Benefit Society and the Joseph Poniatowski Society, with the former society taking the lead to establish a parish. Once permission was secured from the diocese, a suitable building was found. The Hope Chapel was purchased for $1,875. The parish was officially incorporated at Sacred Heart Church.

Also according to the 50th Golden Jubilee history, soon after Socha became pastor, “the need of an organization for the young men of the parish was filled when the St. Valentine’s Athletic Club, a virile and active parish society was organized. The use of English in addition to Polish for the Sunday Gospel and parish announcements, was also introduced at this time to meet the changing conditions.”

The athletic club, still in existence, was organized in 1923.

According to the history for the 100th Anniversary Celebration, in 1926, “a group of young ladies met with Rev. Socha for the purpose of organizing a club for the young women of the parish. They planned a social and spiritual club to be known as the St. Theresa Club. The name was later changed to the Little Flower Club. Membership was open to every single woman in the parish who had reached 18 years of age. When a member married, she would no longer belong and a wedding present of a crucifix was given to her as a remembrance.”

Although married women were eventually allowed to remain as members, the club dissolved in 1962.

Onyemaobi said there are currently many ministries at the church: the Family Festival Ministry: the Liturgical Ministry of Ushers, Eucharist Ministers, Lectors and Altar Servers; the Music Ministry; Faith Formation; Altar and Rosary Sodality; St. Valentine’s Prayer Group; the Food Bank; Martha’s Ministry to Clean the Church; the Athletic Club; the Finance Council and the Pastoral Council.

Onyemaobi, who came to St. Valentine’s after serving six years at St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church, said from the late ‘70s into the ‘80s, St Valentine celebrated nine Sunday Masses and that currently 300 families attend the church.

According to Karen Vacatora, chairperson of the events committee, other anniversary events include a book club meeting March 19, at 7 p.m. Chapters 1-5 of “My Life with Saints,” by James Tobin will be discussed; Tricky Tray, April 19; Sept. 6-8, St. Valentine Festival and Nov. 23, Friendsgiving. A formal dinner-dance is planned for February of 2025.

The church is located at 125 N. Spring St.