Student athletes go beyond the games

GLEN RIDGE — John Leone and Kieran Leiber, juniors at Glen Ridge High School, are showing how leadership and community spirit can go hand in hand.

In 2023, they started Athletes for Good (AFG), a co-ed club that brings student-athletes together to give back to their community. After a successful first year, they officially got AFG recognized as a school club in 2024.

The mission of Athletes for Good is simple: bring student-athletes together to make a difference. Leone and Leiber wanted to create a space where athletes could take their teamwork off the field and into the community. Their idea has already made a big impact.

Over the past year, AFG have made arts and crafts with seniors at Complete Care in West Caldwell, the Van Dyk nursing home in Montclair and helped with pet adoptions at Rosemarie’s Rescue Ranch, and supported events like the Ashenfelter A8K Classic. They’ve also organized community drives, partnering with initiatives like the Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield and the Weequahic High School Turkey Drive, as well as their first coat drive in Newark.

“Athletes for Good has volunteered and donated at two of our events, and they’ve made a huge difference for people in need,” said Marc Polynice, a parent liaison at Weequahic High School.

During the holiday season, AFG went all out at Caldwell Care Group. Members helped residents make festive crafts, delivered gifts, and dressed up as Santa and his elves for the holiday party.

“The boys are fantastic—so engaging, friendly, and full of spirit,” said Esther Silvestri, director of Caldwell Care Group. “The residents love them, and their volunteer program has been such a gift to us.”

Getting official club status in 2024 was a big moment for Leone and Leiber. It gives AFG access to more resources, helps them recruit more members, and expands their reach. Student-athletes from all kinds of sports teams have joined, united by a shared passion for giving back.

“Being an athlete is about more than just playing sports,” said John Leone. “It’s about being a leader, a teammate, and someone who uses their talents to make a positive difference.”

Kieran Leiber added, “Even small acts of kindness can have a big ripple effect. Volunteering has brought us closer to the community and to each other.”

Club advisor Anthony Sicoli praised the initiative.

“Athletes for Good is a perfect example of leadership and compassion in action,” Sicoli said. “It shows the values we want to see in our students—teamwork, service, and a dedication to making the world a better place.”

To learn more or get involved, visit the Glen Ridge High School activities page or follow Athletes for Good on Instagram: @grathletesforgood.