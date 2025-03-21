They are the champions!

The Glen Ridge Girls fourth-graders defeated Cranford on Saturday, March 1, to win the 2025 Clark Tournament Championship. The Ridgers were undefeated in the tournament, winning all four games in their bracket. Point guard Delancey DeSalazar and combo guards Dylan Siegel and Karolina Gabrys led all scorers in the tournament. DeSalazar dropped 10 points in the championship game, including two clutch free throws to seal the win. Lucia DeFusco-Cook and Simona Gray dominated the glass and forced many turnovers, while Meg Herman’s aggressive defense frustrated opponents all game. In the back, from left, are Drew Bernstein, Megan Herman, Delancey DeSalazar, Emily Mori, Simona Gray and Lady Willoughby. In the front, from left, are Samantha Eskenasi, Dylan Siegel, Karolina Gabrys, Chloe Chiang, Rory McGrath and Lucia DeFusco Cook. The coaches are Andy Siegel and Joe DeSalazar.