Third graders create black history museum

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Watsessing Elementary School in Bloomfield held its 10th annual Wax Museum as part of its Black History Month commemoration.

The wax museum for third graders was all about learning about Black Americans who made a difference. Students selected an individual, wrote down facts about them, dressed up like them and stood as close to perfectly still as possible while reading to people what the waxwork might have said if they were flesh and blood.

Watsessing third-grade teachers Michelle Kelly, Erin Rhinesmith and Emily Whelan led the program made up of the 29 pupils in this year’s two third-grade classes.

Superintendent of Schools Sal Goncalves attended as did Watsessing Principal Gina Rosamilia.