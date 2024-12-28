Train station proposal gets approval

In an Oct. 18 letter, the New Jersey Historical Sites Council gave NJ Transit the go-ahead for its proposed rehabilitation, and Americans with Disabilities Act enhancement, of the historic Bloomfield railroad station.

The accepted NJT proposal will destroy the existing concrete canopy and replace it with a steel canopy with 30 percent coverage at the inbound platform and 15 percent coverage at the outbound platform. The inbound platform is the one closer to Lackawanna Place and the parking deck. Passengers from New York City disembark on this platform.

The existing platforms would be raised four feet to allow wheelchair accessibility to the double-doors located at mid-car. New elevators and ramps would provide accessibility from the street to the platforms.

At the outbound platform, for those passengers headed toward NYC, the existing building would be raised to accommodate an elevator. Landings with roofs would be added for access from the top elevator stops to both outgoing and incoming platforms.

At the inbound platform, the waiting room would remain at the lower level with ramps and stairs to the platform. All existing areas of the station would be renovated.

The acceptance of the proposal considerably altered the council’s initial reaction following a public Aug. 15, Zoom meeting with NJT when it resolved that too much of the character of the station would be lost by removing the canopy.

The removal was necessary because the platforms would be raised considerably. NJT said it did not want to have wheelchair access to cars only at the ends of the platform, where the platform could be raised while maintaining the current height for the rest of the platform, because it would segregate people requiring accessibility to either end of the platform and consequently, the train cars. However, it was noted that NJT stations in Madison, South Orange and East Orange have this configuration.

The Bloomfield station was completed in 1912 and has been listed on the NJ and National Registers of Historic Places since 1984. According to the nomination for its historic status, it is an exceptional engineering and architectural achievement, its buildings, canopies and platforms being integrated and entirely made from reinforced concrete.

“The manipulation of materials and fittings is unique to the station and exhibits all the honest expression of materials, sparing use of ornamentation, and careful consideration of massing the parts,” the nomination stated.

The council’s acceptance of the proposal came with caveats.

NJT must hire an historic architect to ensure that the design and workmanship is compatible with the overall character of the station.

“NJT shall use historical landscape features based on historical research such as postcards and photographs,” the historic sites council stated.

The council must also be given the opportunity to review the station design at 30, 60 and 90 percent of development “as well as review the 100 percent design package prior to the initiation of the construction bidding practice.”

NJT must also develop signage that interprets the history and significance of the station. Possible content may be the architectural significance of the station and its innovative use of concrete. The signage must be installed in areas subject to “heavy pedestrian traffic within the station complex.” An architectural historian must be employed to meet these criteria.

NJT must provide a 3-D model of the original station to be placed on display at the station. Laser scanning and original drawings of the station should be used when fabricating the 3-D model.

“In addition to the physical 3-D model, a digital model of the station shall be designed and made available on a public website,” the council stated. “It will also include interpretive materials to detail the historical significance of the station, its architect, Frank J. Nies, and/or the Delaware, Lackawanna & Western Railroad. A QR code on

the physical model will lead people to the website.”

Everything will require the council’s approval.

“NJT shall request public comment from all affected local government units, but not limited to: Bloomfield, its historical preservation commission, the Historical Society of Bloomfield, the Bloomfield Center Alliance, any concerned citizens or users of the station.”

The station is currently owned by the township. Funding for the rehabilitation is from the Debt and Defeasance Fund which has reserved $48 million for the project.