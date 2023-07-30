Train station to get $4.7 million upgrade

BLOOMFIELD — The train station in the township will be getting a major overhaul.

The NJ Transit Board of Directors has approved a contract for the design and construction of a project that will transform the station into a modern accessible station with high level platforms, according to a press release from NJ Transit.

The existing platform surfaces, canopy structures, station building, and pedestrian tunnel will all be rehabilitated as part of the upgrade.

“NJ Transit continues to take the necessary measures to prioritize accessibility of our services and facilities.” said New Jersey Department of Transportation

Commissioner and NJ Transit Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “The improvements to Bloomfield Train Station will provide access for every customer who wishes to utilize the station while enhancing the customer experience as we continue to modernize our facilities.”

The Board authorized an amount not to exceed $4.7 million plus 5% for contingencies – for the design and construction support services. The project is funded with $48 million in Debt Defeasance and Prevention Funds allocated by the State Legislature to rehabilitate the station and improve accessibility in compliance with the ADA.

“Today, NJ Transit ushers in a new era for the historic Bloomfield Station, with a project that marries our commitment to modernization, accessibility, preservation, and community development,” said NJ Transit President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett. “By revitalizing this station’s original features and enhancing accessibility, we will preserve New Jersey’s vibrant Transit history, while advancing a future of efficient, inclusive transportation.”

Specific improvements include:

• The complete rehabilitation and restoration of existing platform surfaces and canopy structures;

• Restoration and renewal of station building grounds and adjacent retaining walls;

• Rehabilitation of pedestrian tunnel under the tracks;

• Low‐level platforms raised to enhance accessibility;

• Preservation of the historic features of Bloomfield Station.

The Bloomfield Station serves on average more than 1,500 customers every weekday. It is more than 100 years old, was listed on the State and National Registers of Historic Places in 1984, and is considered a valuable reminder of New Jersey’s vibrant transit history.