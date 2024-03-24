Tri-County Scholarship Fund to honor attorney Mary W. Browning

GLEN RIDGE — Mary W. Browning, a borough resident and a senior member of the Cole Schotz law firm, is slated to be honored at Tri-County Scholarship Fund’s 11th Annual Women of Achievement Luncheon.

“We are delighted to honor Mary this year,” said Prudence Pigott, president of Tri-County. “The event annually acknowledges four outstanding women whose professional achievements and contributions to community service establish them as community leaders and role models for our scholarship recipients.”

Browning’s extensive experience in estate and trust tax planning, wealth preservation and her commitment to mentoring women in the legal field underscores her leadership and influential role, according to a press release from Tri-County.

The luncheon is a key fundraising event for the Tri-County’s Freedom Scholar Program, which supports academically talented high school students facing significant financial hardships. This program, a collaborative effort among schools, families and TCSF, boasts a remarkable success record, with all Freedom Scholars graduating from high school and enrolling in four-year colleges. This awards luncheon is scheduled for April 11, at Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club.

Alongside Browning, the luncheon will also celebrate the achievements of Jill Gateman of TD Bank, Monica Martinez Milan of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey and Ashley Travers of KGPCo, recognizing their significant contributions to their fields and communities. The event will feature compelling narratives from a current Tri-County Freedom Scholar, Fiorella, and a former recipient, Angeline Lopez, illustrating the transformative effect of the scholarship fund on young lives.

Browning frequently lectures on various topics, including trusts and estates, special needs planning and charitable gifting. Before her tenure at Cole Schotz, she served as a law clerk for the Honorable Judge Joel A. Pisano of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

In her role as deputy chair of the Tax, Trusts & Estates group, Browning oversees many of the department’s operations, emphasizing team processes, mentorship and the well-being of attorneys and staff. Her dedication to advancing women in the legal profession is evident through her significant involvement in the firm’s STARS program, aimed at empowering female attorneys.

An avid golfer and part-time globetrotter, Browning enjoys sharing her travel experiences with her husband and daughter. Her professional achievements and community involvement have earned her recognition as a New Leader of the Bar by New Jersey Law Journal and inclusion in the list of New Jersey Super Lawyers.

Tri-County Scholarship Fund was founded in 1981 to provide educational opportunities for financially disadvantaged inner-city children. Since then, TCSF has provided over $38 million in partial scholarships to financially disadvantaged children in Morris, Passaic and Sussex counties, enabling them to attend accredited private and parochial schools, the release said.