Two sworn in as Glen Ridge Library Board trustees

GLEN RIDGE — A book editor and a technology executive have been added to the Glen Ridge Public Library Board of Trustees.

At the regularly scheduled Board Meeting on Jan. 10, Edward Kastenmeier and Marilyn Law were sworn in as trustees, following the approval by the Glen Ridge Town Council on Jan. 2.

Kastenmeier and Law, who will each serve a five-year term as trustee, replace Carol Harpster and Harry Rush, who retired after 20- and 10-year periods of service on the Board, respectively.

Kastenmeier is vice president and executive editor at Doubleday Books and has worked for the Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group for 30 years, publishing a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction including a Pulitzer Prize-winner. He has lived in Glen Ridge with his wife and two children since 2013.

“It is thrilling to me to have the opportunity to join the board and support the dedicated and talented people here, as well as the remarkable library staff, in furthering the mission of the Glen Ridge Public Library,” Kastenmeier said. “I have spent my life advocating for books and reading and I am so happy to be able to give back to the library and the community it supports.”

Law is a senior technology executive with experience in the development and implementation of numerous software platforms that support and improve operational activities. She currently leads technology at a global nonprofit organization and is spearheading efforts to help smaller organizations with cybersecurity preparedness. Law has lived in Glen Ridge with her family for 20 years.

“I have always been very impressed at how the Glen Ridge Library has worked hard at establishing itself as a place of enrichment and community and has really embodied its core mission of being a “part of every resident’s life,” Law said. “I’m excited and honored to be a part of supporting that mission and helping in any way I can to continue that good work.”