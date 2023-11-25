Veterans invited to see what’s available at fair

The second annual resource fair for veterans, sponsored by the Bloomfield Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs, was held in the main lobby of the high school on Saturday, Nov. 18.

It was an opportunity for veterans and family members to learn about benefits available to those who have served in the armed forces. There were about nine tables set up and the people providing the information said most veterans are not fully aware of their entitlements.

At the table for the Vet Center, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, Guy Vandterpool, an outreach program specialist, said it is important to get the word out about benefits to veterans.

“Most veterans think: I have a job and insurance,” he said. “They don’t know that if you’re enrolled in VA Health Care, there’s no premium.”

A veteran does not have to relinquish the medical coverage they already have, he said. This is extra health care.

Vanderpool, an Army veteran, said he is pretty busy getting the word out for the Vet Center. On Wednesday, he was in West New York and the following day he would be in Wyckoff.

The Bloomfield Tax Assessor’s Office had a table with David Lois, the tax assessor clerk, providing information. He said a veteran is eligible for a $250 property tax deduction with their proof of an honorable discharge and proof of ownership of their primary Bloomfield residence.

“The vets I’ve come across are aware of the credit, but not the exemption,” he said.

An exemption would provide a disabled veteran with a 100 percent exemption from property taxes if the disability is determined by the NJ Department of Military and Veteran Affairs which can be reached at 609-530-6958/6854.

Halpin-Bitecola Funeral Home was represented by Daniel Bitecola who explained burial benefits. He said as long as a veteran is honorably discharged, they are eligible to receive military honors at their grave; a flag; a presidential certificate and burial in one of two NJ national cemeteries located in Pennsville or Wrightstown. If the vet is not buried in a military cemetery, then a medallion or grave marker would be placed on the existing stone or in a mausoleum. Bitecola said the benefits are available up to two years after death.

Bloomfield Human Services had a table with Lois McAuliffe, a licensed clinical social worker, answering questions. Human services connects veterans to resources, she said.

“A big issue is housing,” said McAuliffe. “Rent is so high, if they’re not homeless. After Covid, the rents are out of control. And as a senior, you’re on a fixed income. Where are you going with that? It’s sad.”

A veteran’s service officer for NJ Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Edward Puzio, said he provides information to help vets or their widows with their disability and pension claims.

“The vet had to have served during a war era,” he said. “For a pension claim for a widow, the cause of death must be service-related and on the death certificate. For a veteran, an honorable discharge is required.”

Seated near Puzio was Jim Wollner, a Bloomfield resident and disabled veteran who served in Vietnam. He had a book he authored for sale: “The Bamboo Shoot — The Story of the 2nd Airborne Platoon.”

“There’s a lot of times older veterans may need something they can get through the Veterans Administration,” he said. “My disability is basically multiple sclerosis which is a service-connected disease. I’ve had melanoma, diabetes, hypertension and heart problems, all related to Agent Orange.

“What happened,” he continued, “is they sprayed the area with Agent Orange where we operated. It gets into the water with the rain.”

Wollner was with the 9th Infantry Division in the Mekong Delta region.

Joe Ricci, a recreation director at the parks department table, said veterans receive a 10% discount on recreational programs. Other Bloomfield organizations at the fair included recruiting tables for the fire and police departments. Fire Capt. Frank Durantino, an Army veteran, said he informs prospective recruits that an applicant receives points toward their Civil Service test as do department volunteers.

Bloomfield Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 711 also had a presence. Post Commander Allen Garth said to be eligible for VFW membership, an applicant had to have served overseas and have a campaign medal or receive hostile fire pay.

VFW Post 711 has 88 members, according to Garth. In Essex County, he said that is the second largest membership behind Nutley. Garth said joining a VFW post is a way for veterans to continue serving their country.