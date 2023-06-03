VFW commander leads Memorial Day Parade

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield inaugurated another summer on Monday, May 29, with its traditional Memorial Day parade down Broad Street. The event was particularly noteworthy because the individual who for many years organized the parade, Joe Ellmer, a veteran of the Korean War and past VFW Post 711 commander, served as its grand marshal.

The parade was led by the Bloomfield Police Department Honor Guard followed by VFW Post 711 and its present commander, Allen Garth. Next came Ellmer, driven in a 1995 Pontiac Firebird. Following him were the South Park & District Pipes and Drums and then Mayor Michael Venezia and the township council. About two dozen organizations, community groups and township departments participated in the procession.

When the parade was over, Michael Sceurman, the director of the Department of Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs, welcomed the audience gathered at the reviewing stand. The Bloomfield High School Band played the National Anthem.

Venezia spoke, saying it was impossible to thank Ellmer enough for all he has done for Bloomfield. Addressing Memorial Day, the mayor said it was a time to reflect upon the impact the fallen have had on our lives. He asked everyone to be good citizens, to uphold the values that made the country strong and to recommit ourselves to the fallen so that their legacy will endure.

“Let us always remember the price of freedom,” he concluded.

Ellmer spoke, saying his words would be short, then thanked Sceurman for putting on the parade.

“I know it’s not an easy job,” he said.

He then advised everyone to visit a place they probably do not know much about: the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Washington, D.C.

“What better way to show your respect,” he said.

Garth gave the Veterans Address. He said he had a wonderful fourth-grade teacher, Miss Little, who impressed upon her students the importance of meaningful quotes. Garth said his address was two quotes.

The first was by President James Garfield at the dedication of Arlington National Cemetery: “For love of country, they accepted death and thus resolved all doubts, and made immortal their patriotism and virtue.”

Garth said his second quote was by President John Kennedy: “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”

The Memorial Day observance proceeded to the Sailors and Soldiers Monument, at Broad and Franklin streets, where a wreath was placed. A 21-gun salute ended the ceremony.